â€œA Leopoldo lo quieren eliminar, pero estÃ¡ vivo; estÃ¡ preso, no muerto”

Es martes de Carnaval. Manuela se pasea por la casa mientras su madre, Lilian Tintori, concede una entrevista. Lo normal serÃa ver a Manuela disfrazada, jugando a ser una princesa, con su hermano Leopoldo Santiago, quizÃ¡, pretendiendo ser superhÃ©roe.
La niÃ±a sale y hace muecas a la cÃ¡mara fotogrÃ¡fica, pues estÃ¡ acostumbrada a la atenciÃ³n. Para ella la entrevista es lo normal, no el disfraz. La ausencia de su padre, Leopoldo LÃ³pez, tambiÃ©n es normal. Esa ausencia alcanza hoy un aÃ±o. Cuando su madre sale de casa, la niÃ±a pregunta: â€œÂ¿Vas a ir a luchar por Venezuela?â€.
â€”Imagine que han pasado muchos aÃ±os y sus hijos Manuela y Leopoldo leen esto. Â¿QuÃ© quiere que lean?
Tintori baja la mirada. Sus ojos se llenan de lÃ¡grimas. Unos segundos despuÃ©s, con voz entrecortada, responde:
â€”Que todo esto es por amor a ellos. Mis niÃ±itosâ€¦ Que esto va a valer la pena y cada dÃa que pasa, su papÃ¡ estÃ¡ preso para regalarles un mejor paÃs. Leopoldo lo dice: â€œPrefiero explicarles por quÃ© estoy preso que explicarles por quÃ© no tienen paÃsâ€. Yo les digo: cada vez que no me vieron en la casa, que me fui de viaje y me extraÃ±an, es porque estoy alzando la voz del venezolano. Espero que entiendan.
â€”Â¿PensÃ³ que Leopoldo LÃ³pez estarÃa un aÃ±o preso?
â€”Nunca nos pusimos tiempo. El motivo por el que Leopoldo da la cara, en vez de quedarse en clandestinidad o irse al exilio, es precisamente lograr un cambio constitucional en el paÃs. Un aÃ±o despuÃ©s, el paÃs estÃ¡ peor. Tenemos una fuerte crisis social, econÃ³mica, polÃtica y estamos al borde de una crisis humanitaria. Nunca nos pusimos tiempo porque sabemos que el cambio no va a ser de un dÃa para otro. Leopoldo siempre me lo dice: â€œEl tiempo que sea necesario para transformar la triste realidad de los venezolanosâ€.
â€”Â¿Ã‰l no se arrepiente de haberse entregado?
â€”No.
â€”Â¿Y usted?
â€”Tampoco. Lo apoyarÃ© hasta el final.
â€”Â¿No hubiese sido mÃ¡s Ãºtil desde la clandestinidad o el exilio?
â€”No. Estar en clandestinidad es muy peligroso. No iba a poder ver a sus hijos ni a su familia. Tienes el riesgo de que te encuentren y te maten. Salir del paÃs, menos. Leopoldo iba a ser un preso de su alma si salÃa de Venezuela. EstÃ¡ libre dentro de su celda.
â€”Â¿Por quÃ© denunciÃ³ que la vida de LÃ³pez corre peligro?
â€”Porque Ã©l representa un cambio, la fe, la esperanza; y NicolÃ¡s Maduro lo sabe, por eso lo tiene preso, con un juicio lleno de vicios y aislado. A Leopoldo lo quieren eliminar, pero estÃ¡ vivo; estÃ¡ preso, no muerto. Me preocupa que el coronel Homero Miranda haya permitido torturas. El coronel no estÃ¡ preparado para cuidar a 150 reos en una cÃ¡rcel militar. ActÃºa de forma descontrolada, por eso temo por una orden suya contra Leopoldo.
â€”Â¿No teme que la presiÃ³n internacional pierda efecto?
â€”Cada vez que le quitan las visitas a Leopoldo, o le allanan la celda, es por retaliaciÃ³n al Ã©xito internacional por la defensa de los derechos humanos que hemos hecho. La gente se empieza a dar cuenta de cÃ³mo estÃ¡ el paÃs. En algunos lugares me han tratado bien. En otros habÃa maltrato, estaban bloqueados, pero eso ha cambiado.
â€”Â¿QuiÃ©nes?
â€“Las embajadas en LatinoamÃ©rica; la OEA y su secretario general, JosÃ© Miguel Insulza.
â€”Â¿No pierde fuerza la presiÃ³n?
â€”No. Falta mucho. Estoy segura de que vienen mÃ¡s pronunciamientos. El caso de Leopoldo es hoy, me lo dijo Irwin Cotler (ex ministro de Justicia de CanadÃ¡), el caso de derechos humanos mÃ¡s notorio en el mundo. Leopoldo representa a 61 presos polÃticos del 2014 y a los 100 de Venezuela. Los tenemos que liberar a todos. Ya nadie cree que Maduro es un demÃ³crata ni que Hugo ChÃ¡vez lo fue. TambiÃ©n creÃan que la oposiciÃ³n estaba desunida, y no es asÃ. La unidad estÃ¡ firme. A los compaÃ±eros de la unidad les digo: admiro su lucha y cuentan conmigo.
â€”Â¿CuÃ¡l ha sido el dÃa mÃ¡s difÃcil desde hace un aÃ±o?
â€”Todos los dÃas han sido difÃciles. Ã‰l no tiene que estar preso. A mÃ me ha tocado criar a mis hijos, explicar por quÃ© no regresa a casa.
â€”Â¿El cambio se lograrÃ¡ con la renuncia?
â€”Eso es lo que tiene que hacer Maduro si ama a Venezuela. No pudo con el paÃs, lo quebrÃ³. La renuncia es una vÃa constitucional. Luego viene una transiciÃ³n constitucional. Leopoldo no cree en golpes, disturbios ni desastres. No. Es ir a las urnas y votar.
â€”Â¿AceptarÃa ser candidata a la Asamblea Nacional?
â€”No. Siempre estarÃ© al lado de Leopoldo.
â€”Â¿Y Leopoldo LÃ³pez?
â€“Tampoco. Ã‰l tiene una visiÃ³n muy amplia de la situaciÃ³n venezolana. Hay muchos lÃderes que pueden asumir esa responsabilidad.
â€”Imagine que su esposo sale. Â¿QuÃ© es lo primero que harÃan?
â€”(Risas) Recorrer el paÃsâ€¦
â€”Â¿Sin descanso? Â¿Ni un dÃa en la casa?
â€”(Risas) Â¡Eso es lo que Ã©l quiere! Aunque por lo menos un fin de semana en la casa con sus hijos tendrÃa que tomarse. Pero recorrer el paÃs y despuÃ©s llevarlo a todos los lugares a los que he ido afuera para darles las gracias a todos los que se pronunciaron a favor de Ã©lâ€¦ Â¿TÃº crees que eso va a ser pronto?
A vestir a Venezuela de blanco
Lilian Tintori, esposa de Leopoldo LÃ³pez, invitÃ³ a los venezolanos a vestirse de blanco hoy, cuando se cumple un aÃ±o del encarcelamiento del dirigente: â€œEscriban en un paÃ±uelo blanco, en una tela blanca, sus deseos de paz y colÃ³quenlo en una ventana, en los edificios, en las callesâ€.
SimultÃ¡neamente, Voluntad Popular invitÃ³ a los venezolanos a concentrarse a las 10:00 am en la plaza JosÃ© MartÃ de ChacaÃto, justo donde LÃ³pez pronunciÃ³ su Ãºltimo discurso antes de entregarse.
A Tintori se le preguntÃ³ si no teme que, por la represiÃ³n del gobierno, pocas personas asistan al acto. Dijo que no siente temor, pero entiende a quien lo haga: â€œÂ¿CÃ³mo vas a querer salir si se aprobÃ³ una resoluciÃ³n que permite el uso de armas de fuego contra protestas? Yo entiendo a la gente. Por eso pido que la protesta de hoy tambiÃ©n sea desde sus casas: que saquen un paÃ±uelo blanco por la ventana. Eso significa paz, justicia y libertad. SueÃ±o con ver edificios, avenidas y barrios completos de blancoâ€.
Freddy Guevara, dirigente del partido, dijo que a ChacaÃto asistirÃ¡n los padres de LÃ³pez; los principales dirigentes de la oposiciÃ³n, como Henrique Capriles y MarÃa Corina Machado, y familiares de jÃ³venes que murieron por las protestas.
