â€œA Leopoldo lo quieren eliminar, pero estÃ¡ vivo; estÃ¡ preso, no muerto”

â€œA Leopoldo lo quieren eliminar, pero estÃ¡ vivo; estÃ¡ preso, no muerto”

Por biendateao -
2611
507
COMPARTIR

Es martes de Carnaval. Manuela se pasea por la casa mientras su madre, Lilian Tintori, concede una entrevista. Lo normal serÃ­a ver a Manuela disfrazada, jugando a ser una princesa, con su hermano Leopoldo Santiago, quizÃ¡, pretendiendo ser superhÃ©roe.

La niÃ±a sale y hace muecas a la cÃ¡mara fotogrÃ¡fica, pues estÃ¡ acostumbrada a la atenciÃ³n. Para ella la entrevista es lo normal, no el disfraz. La ausencia de su padre, Leopoldo LÃ³pez, tambiÃ©n es normal. Esa ausencia alcanza hoy un aÃ±o. Cuando su madre sale de casa, la niÃ±a pregunta: â€œÂ¿Vas a ir a luchar por Venezuela?â€.

â€”Imagine que han pasado muchos aÃ±os y sus hijos Manuela y Leopoldo leen esto. Â¿QuÃ© quiere que lean?

Tintori baja la mirada. Sus ojos se llenan de lÃ¡grimas. Unos segundos despuÃ©s, con voz entrecortada, responde:

â€”Que todo esto es por amor a ellos. Mis niÃ±itosâ€¦ Que esto va a valer la pena y cada dÃ­a que pasa, su papÃ¡ estÃ¡ preso para regalarles un mejor paÃ­s. Leopoldo lo dice: â€œPrefiero explicarles por quÃ© estoy preso que explicarles por quÃ© no tienen paÃ­sâ€. Yo les digo: cada vez que no me vieron en la casa, que me fui de viaje y me extraÃ±an, es porque estoy alzando la voz del venezolano. Espero que entiendan.

â€”Â¿PensÃ³ que Leopoldo LÃ³pez estarÃ­a un aÃ±o preso?

â€”Nunca nos pusimos tiempo. El motivo por el que Leopoldo da la cara, en vez de quedarse en clandestinidad o irse al exilio, es precisamente lograr un cambio constitucional en el paÃ­s. Un aÃ±o despuÃ©s, el paÃ­s estÃ¡ peor. Tenemos una fuerte crisis social, econÃ³mica, polÃ­tica y estamos al borde de una crisis humanitaria. Nunca nos pusimos tiempo porque sabemos que el cambio no va a ser de un dÃ­a para otro. Leopoldo siempre me lo dice: â€œEl tiempo que sea necesario para transformar la triste realidad de los venezolanosâ€.

â€”Â¿Ã‰l no se arrepiente de haberse entregado?

â€”No.

â€”Â¿Y usted?

â€”Tampoco. Lo apoyarÃ© hasta el final.

â€”Â¿No hubiese sido mÃ¡s Ãºtil desde la clandestinidad o el exilio?

â€”No. Estar en clandestinidad es muy peligroso. No iba a poder ver a sus hijos ni a su familia. Tienes el riesgo de que te encuentren y te maten. Salir del paÃ­s, menos. Leopoldo iba a ser un preso de su alma si salÃ­a de Venezuela. EstÃ¡ libre dentro de su celda.

â€”Â¿Por quÃ© denunciÃ³ que la vida de LÃ³pez corre peligro?

â€”Porque Ã©l representa un cambio, la fe, la esperanza; y NicolÃ¡s Maduro lo sabe, por eso lo tiene preso, con un juicio lleno de vicios y aislado. A Leopoldo lo quieren eliminar, pero estÃ¡ vivo; estÃ¡ preso, no muerto. Me preocupa que el coronel Homero Miranda haya permitido torturas. El coronel no estÃ¡ preparado para cuidar a 150 reos en una cÃ¡rcel militar. ActÃºa de forma descontrolada, por eso temo por una orden suya contra Leopoldo.

â€”Â¿No teme que la presiÃ³n internacional pierda efecto?

â€”Cada vez que le quitan las visitas a Leopoldo, o le allanan la celda, es por retaliaciÃ³n al Ã©xito internacional por la defensa de los derechos humanos que hemos hecho. La gente se empieza a dar cuenta de cÃ³mo estÃ¡ el paÃ­s. En algunos lugares me han tratado bien. En otros habÃ­a maltrato, estaban bloqueados, pero eso ha cambiado.

â€”Â¿QuiÃ©nes?

â€“Las embajadas en LatinoamÃ©rica; la OEA y su secretario general, JosÃ© Miguel Insulza.

â€”Â¿No pierde fuerza la presiÃ³n?

â€”No. Falta mucho. Estoy segura de que vienen mÃ¡s pronunciamientos. El caso de Leopoldo es hoy, me lo dijo Irwin Cotler (ex ministro de Justicia de CanadÃ¡), el caso de derechos humanos mÃ¡s notorio en el mundo. Leopoldo representa a 61 presos polÃ­ticos del 2014 y a los 100 de Venezuela. Los tenemos que liberar a todos. Ya nadie cree que Maduro es un demÃ³crata ni que Hugo ChÃ¡vez lo fue. TambiÃ©n creÃ­an que la oposiciÃ³n estaba desunida, y no es asÃ­. La unidad estÃ¡ firme. A los compaÃ±eros de la unidad les digo: admiro su lucha y cuentan conmigo.

â€”Â¿CuÃ¡l ha sido el dÃ­a mÃ¡s difÃ­cil desde hace un aÃ±o?

â€”Todos los dÃ­as han sido difÃ­ciles. Ã‰l no tiene que estar preso. A mÃ­ me ha tocado criar a mis hijos, explicar por quÃ© no regresa a casa.

â€”Â¿El cambio se lograrÃ¡ con la renuncia?

â€”Eso es lo que tiene que hacer Maduro si ama a Venezuela. No pudo con el paÃ­s, lo quebrÃ³. La renuncia es una vÃ­a constitucional. Luego viene una transiciÃ³n constitucional. Leopoldo no cree en golpes, disturbios ni desastres. No. Es ir a las urnas y votar.

â€”Â¿AceptarÃ­a ser candidata a la Asamblea Nacional?

â€”No. Siempre estarÃ© al lado de Leopoldo.

â€”Â¿Y Leopoldo LÃ³pez?

â€“Tampoco. Ã‰l tiene una visiÃ³n muy amplia de la situaciÃ³n venezolana. Hay muchos lÃ­deres que pueden asumir esa responsabilidad.

â€”Imagine que su esposo sale. Â¿QuÃ© es lo primero que harÃ­an?

â€”(Risas) Recorrer el paÃ­sâ€¦

â€”Â¿Sin descanso? Â¿Ni un dÃ­a en la casa?

â€”(Risas) Â¡Eso es lo que Ã©l quiere! Aunque por lo menos un fin de semana en la casa con sus hijos tendrÃ­a que tomarse. Pero recorrer el paÃ­s y despuÃ©s llevarlo a todos los lugares a los que he ido afuera para darles las gracias a todos los que se pronunciaron a favor de Ã©lâ€¦ Â¿TÃº crees que eso va a ser pronto?

A vestir a Venezuela de blanco

Lilian Tintori, esposa de Leopoldo LÃ³pez, invitÃ³ a los venezolanos a vestirse de blanco hoy, cuando se cumple un aÃ±o del encarcelamiento del dirigente: â€œEscriban en un paÃ±uelo blanco, en una tela blanca, sus deseos de paz y colÃ³quenlo en una ventana, en los edificios, en las callesâ€.

SimultÃ¡neamente, Voluntad Popular invitÃ³ a los venezolanos a concentrarse a las 10:00 am en la plaza JosÃ© MartÃ­ de ChacaÃ­to, justo donde LÃ³pez pronunciÃ³ su Ãºltimo discurso antes de entregarse.

A Tintori se le preguntÃ³ si no teme que, por la represiÃ³n del gobierno, pocas personas asistan al acto. Dijo que no siente temor, pero entiende a quien lo haga: â€œÂ¿CÃ³mo vas a querer salir si se aprobÃ³ una resoluciÃ³n que permite el uso de armas de fuego contra protestas? Yo entiendo a la gente. Por eso pido que la protesta de hoy tambiÃ©n sea desde sus casas: que saquen un paÃ±uelo blanco por la ventana. Eso significa paz, justicia y libertad. SueÃ±o con ver edificios, avenidas y barrios completos de blancoâ€.

Freddy Guevara, dirigente del partido, dijo que a ChacaÃ­to asistirÃ¡n los padres de LÃ³pez; los principales dirigentes de la oposiciÃ³n, como Henrique Capriles y MarÃ­a Corina Machado, y familiares de jÃ³venes que murieron por las protestas.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

507 COMENTARIOS

  12. This very blog is really awesome additionally diverting. I have picked up many useful stuff out of it. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Cheers!

  14. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  15. Wow, superb blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The total glance of your website is great, let alone the content material!

  19. Wow I\ ave been looking and waiting for this a quite sometime. The topics are good and i know i will learn so much for this. Thank you so much and happy new year business English pod.

  24. Some truly excellent blog posts on this internet site, regards for contribution. The key to everything is patience. You get the chicken by hatching the egg, not by smashing it. by Arnold Glasgow.

  26. You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most individuals will go along with with your blog.

  34. It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  39. You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the information I already searched all over the place and just could not locate it. What a perfect web-site.

  51. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  89. What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other customers like its aided me. Good job.

  91. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. But imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the very best in its field. Fantastic blog!|

  93. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who had been doing a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me breakfast simply because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to talk about this topic here on your web page.|

  106. I would like to take the chance of thanking you for the professional assistance I have continually enjoyed visiting your site. We’re looking forward to the actual commencement of my university research and the entire preparing would never have been complete without browsing your web blog. If I could be of any help to others, I’d be glad to help through what I have learned from here.

  110. My brother suggested I would possibly like this web site. He was once totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not consider just how so much time I had spent for this info! Thank you!|

  116. This very blog is obviously cool as well as diverting. I have discovered helluva helpful things out of it. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  119. Your style is unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.

  120. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Regards!|

  124. Hi, the whole thing is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s genuinely excellent, keep up writing.|

  125. Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  126. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  136. Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my weblog thus i got here to return the favor?.I’m attempting to to find things to improve my site!I assume its ok to make use of a few of your ideas!!|

  149. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

  151. I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  153. I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  157. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  182. Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  187. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  198. I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  207. I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this information for my mission.|

  212. I’m very pleased to find this website. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely savored every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new things in your web site.|

  213. Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.|

  224. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  227. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  233. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  235. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I believe I’d never understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely wide for me. I am taking a look ahead on your subsequent publish, I’ll attempt to get the hang of it!|

  236. Hey there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price? Cheers, I appreciate it!|

  238. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  239. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with useful information to work on. You have done a formidable process and our whole group will be thankful to you.|

  258. It as really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  262. I think this is among the most significant info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers|

  264. An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who was doing a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me breakfast due to the fact that I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about this subject here on your web page.|

  267. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future. All the best|

  271. I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers|

  289. Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.|

  296. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!|

  298. Hello There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. This is an extremely smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.|

  299. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I’m quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  301. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|

  307. Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this site.|

  335. Hello there! This post could not be written any better! Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I am going to forward this article to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Many thanks for sharing!|

  343. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before but after browsing through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!|

  344. whoah this weblog is magnificent i like studying your posts. Stay up the good work! You understand, lots of persons are hunting around for this information, you can aid them greatly. |

  347. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering issues with your site. It seems like some of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This may be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Thank you|

  348. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.|

  351. Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  352. Wonderful paintings! That is the type of info that should be shared across the net. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  353. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  358. Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything similar to this before. So nice to discover somebody with original ideas on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this web site is a thing that is required on the net, somebody if we do originality. beneficial job for bringing something new to the internet!

  367. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  370. You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the article you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.|

  371. I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing issues with your site. It appears like some of the text within your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Thank you|

  372. Google

    Very handful of web-sites that transpire to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out.

  385. There couple of fascinating points with time in this post but I don’t know if these center to heart. There’s some validity but I am going to take hold opinion until I explore it further. Excellent article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner likewise

  387. I like the valuable information you provide to your articles. I will bookmark your blog and test again right here frequently. I’m slightly sure I will be told plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  406. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  437. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us!

  461. Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent site!|

  462. My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!|

  464. Personal Lube

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]

  474. I believe everything published was very reasonable. But, think about this, what if you typed a catchier post title? I ain’t suggesting your content isn’t good., but suppose you added a title to possibly get folk’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little vanilla. You ought to look at Yahoo’s home page and watch how they create post headlines to get viewers to click. You might add a related video or a pic or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it might make your posts a little bit more interesting.|

  475. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. thanks|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO