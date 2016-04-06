A 73 años de su publicación: 10 frases de “El Principito” que...

A 73 años de su publicación: 10 frases de “El Principito” que tienes que leer aunque sea una vez en la vida

Hoy El Principito cumple sus 73 años. Se trata de uno de los libros más vendidos y su pequeño protagonista es conocido en el mundo entero. En 6 de abril de 1943, se publicó por primera vez El Principito, en Nueva York, donde vivía entonces su autor, el escritor y piloto de guerra francés Antoine Saint-Exupéry (1900-1944).

Saint-Ex, como lo llamaban sus amigos, murió un año después de la publicación, a los 44 años. Siete décadas después, el libro de apenas 100 páginas es una de las obras no religiosas más vendidas de todos los tiempos.

Convertido en libro de culto, El Principito es capaz de entusiasmar a todo tipo de lectores. Pensado como un texto infantil, grandes y pequeños de distitas culturas, entornos y religiones lo leen desde hace décadas. A propósito de la fecha, recopilamos 10 de sus frases más reflexivas:

1. Solo se ve bien con el corazón, lo esencial es invisible a los ojos

2. Pero si tú me domesticas, entonces tendremos necesidad el uno del otro. Para mi, tú serás único en el mundo. Para ti, yo seré único en el mundo…

3. Todas las personas mayores fueron al principio niños. (Aunque pocas de ellas lo recuerdan)

4. Me pregunto si las estrellas se iluminan con el fin de que algún día, cada uno pueda encontrar la suya

5. Las personas mayores nunca son capaces de comprender las cosas por sí mismas, y es muy aburrido para los niños tener que darles una y otra vez explicaciones

6. Caminando en línea recta no puede uno llegar muy lejos

7. No se debe nunca escuchar a las flores. Sólo se las debe contemplar y oler. La mía perfumaba mi planeta, pero yo no era capaz de alegrarme de ello

8. Únicamente los niños saben lo que buscan. Pierden el tiempo con una muñeca de trapo que viene a ser lo más importante para ellos y si se la quitan, lloran…

9. ¿Y de qué te sirve poseer las estrellas? -Me sirve para ser rico. -¿Y de qué te sirve ser rico? -Me sirve para comprar más estrellas

10. Los hombres ocupan muy poco lugar sobre la Tierra… Las personas mayores no les creerán, seguramente, pues siempre se imaginan que ocupan mucho sitio

