85% escasez de anticonceptivos en Venezuela

Freddy Ceballos, presidente de la FederaciÃ³n FarmacÃ©utica de Venezuela, catalogÃ³ de â€œsumamente graveâ€ la escasez de anticonceptivos.

ReiterÃ³ que la causa de esta situaciÃ³n es la liquidaciÃ³n tardÃ­a de divisas a las empresas y laboratorios

â€œLos pacientes andan de farmacia en farmacia buscando los anticonceptivos y no los consiguenâ€, dijo al portal Sumarium.com. IndicÃ³ que la escasez de ese medicamento en las farmacias en el Ã¡mbito nacional es de 85%.

â€œHasta los momentos hay carencia de estye producto y se desconoce cuando pueda llegar al mercado farmacÃ©uticoâ€.

ReiterÃ³ que la causa de esta situaciÃ³n es la liquidaciÃ³n tardÃ­a de divisas a las empresas y laboratorios.

EL NACIONAL

