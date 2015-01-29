8 claves del caso Illarramendi, el estafador de los fondos de Pdvsa

Francisco Illarramendi, el gestor de capital de riesgo venezolano-estadounidense que fungiÃ³ como asesor de finanzas de Pdvsa, fue sentenciado a 13 aÃ±os de cÃ¡rcel por un fraude piramidal, en el que gran parte del dinero pertenecÃa al Fondo de Pensiones de la estatal venezolana.
Illarramendi fue acusado de apropiarse $20 millones en una trama fraudulenta que se nutriÃ³ de sus amistades con altos funcionarios de Pdvsa. Se le vinculÃ³ conÂ el expresidente de la petrolera estatal, Rafael RamÃrez y con el exministro de Finanzas, JosÃ© Rojas, quienes en varias ocasiones se desmarcaron del caso.
Conozca algunos aspectos claves de este desfalco que generÃ³ pÃ©rdidas por mÃ¡s de 200 millones de dÃ³lares a inversionistas que confiaron en los negocios de este financista, segÃºn dictaminÃ³ este jueves un tribunal de Connecticut (EEUU), donde se llevÃ³ el caso.
-El fraude se conociÃ³ en 2011 cuando la corte federal de Estados Unidos vinculÃ³ a Francisco Illarramendi y al tambiÃ©n operador financiero venezolano Moris Beracha de diseÃ±ar un esquema Ponzi o piramidal por $500 millones, que consistÃa en captar dinero de inversionistas y utilizarlo para sus beneficios personales, a travÃ©s de una serie de empresas offshore, fondos y bancos en paraÃsos fiscales como Suiza e Islas CaimÃ¡n.
-Illarramendi utilizÃ³ desde 2006 su firma Michael Kenwood Group (MKG) para captar el dinero que nutriÃ³ a su esquema fraudulento. John C. Carney, sÃndico designado por la justicia estadounidense, asegurÃ³ que el financista aprovechÃ³ sus contactos en Pdvsa para pagar millonarios sobornos y obtener los recursos del Fondo de Pensiones de la estatal entre los aÃ±os 2009 y 2010.
-Tras conocerse el fraude, Pdvsa reestructurÃ³ a su junta directiva, prometiÃ³ una mayor vigilancia interna, se uniÃ³ en la demanda contra el financista venezolano y se comprometiÃ³ a asumir las pÃ©rdidas de su Fondo de Pensiones, que cubre a mÃ¡s de 2.400 personas.
-En 2011, Illarramendi se declarÃ³ culpable de los cargos criminales a los que estaba acusado, mientras que Beracha negÃ³ haber formado parte de la estafa. AlegÃ³ ser otra vÃctima del esquema.
-Durante el juicio, la SEC acusÃ³ al financista de pagar $3 millones para forjar certificacionesÂ con el fin de justificar movimientos de capital ante las autoridades estadounidenses.
-Illarramendi es un economista graduado en EEUU e hijo de un exministro venezolano de la llamada â€œCuarta RepÃºblicaâ€. En 2005, pidiÃ³ un permiso en su trabajo como operador del banco Credit Suisse para trabajar como asesor ejecutivo de Pdvsa. TambiÃ©n participÃ³ como consejero del Ministerio de Finanzas.
-Fuentes que conocÃan el caso vinculaban a â€œPanchoâ€ Illarramendi con el exministro RamÃrez y, en especial, con JosÃ© Rojas , exministro de Finanzas durante el gobierno de Hugo ChÃ¡vez. Tanto RamÃrez como Rojas desmintieron su vinculaciÃ³n con el operador, a travÃ©s de un comunicado y unas declaraciones ofrecidas a este diario.
