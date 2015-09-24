717 muertos por estampida en La Meca

717 muertos por estampida en La Meca

Por biendateao -
1801
448
COMPARTIR
MI06 MECA (ARABIA SAUDÃ) 24/09/2015.- Miembros de los servicios de emergencia se abren paso entre los cadÃ¡veres tras una avalancha de gente en La Meca en Arabia SaudÃ­ hoy, 24 de septiembre de 2015. Al menos 310 personas murieron hoy y 631 resultaron heridas en una estampida en las afueras de la ciudad saudÃ­ de La Meca, provocada por la aglomeraciÃ³n y entrada masiva de peregrinos que participaban en el rito musulmÃ¡n de la peregrinaciÃ³n, informÃ³ la Defensa Civil saudÃ­. En un comunicado, explicÃ³ que las causas de la tragedia son el aumento en el flujo de peregrinos y la entrada repentina de un gran nÃºmero de ellos hacia la zona donde se disponÃ­an a realizar un ritual. EFE/Ahmed Yosri

Al menos 717 personas murieron hoy y 805 resultaron heridas en una estampida en las afueras de la ciudad saudÃ­ de La Meca, provocada por la aglomeraciÃ³n y la entrada masiva de peregrinos que participaban en el rito musulmÃ¡n de la peregrinaciÃ³n, informaron fuentes de la Defensa Civil saudÃ­.

En un comunicado, las fuentes explicaron que la causa de la tragedia ha sido el aumento en el flujo de peregrinos y la entrada repentina de un gran nÃºmero de ellos hacia la zona donde se disponÃ­an a realizar un ritual.

Los fieles se dirigÃ­an desde sus campamentos al lugar en el que debÃ­an cumplir hoy con el rito de la lapidaciÃ³n de las tres columnas que simbolizan las tentaciones del diablo, durante el tercer dÃ­a de la peregrinaciÃ³n.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

448 COMENTARIOS

  1. 921066 874312Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that its really informative. Im gonna watch out for brussels. Ill be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers! 833414

  4. 725419 292222An fascinating dialogue is value comment. I feel that its best to write extra on this matter, it may not be a taboo topic however usually people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers 61218

  5. 370510 45341Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that Ive truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon! 96255

  7. 99943 752754hello!,I truly like your writing extremely a great deal! percentage we keep up a correspondence extra about your write-up on AOL? I require an expert on this region to unravel my issue. Might be that is you! Taking a look forward to peer you. 541912

  8. 359196 249895i just didnt require a kindle at initial, but when receiving one for christmas im utterly converted. It supply genuine advantages over a book, and makes it such a great deal additional convenient. i may undoubtedly advocate this item: 456991

  9. 305103 298474You wouldnt feel it but Ive wasted all day digging for some articles about this. You might be a lifesaver, it was an excellent read and has helped me out to no end. Cheers! 368952

  10. 213045 63930Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good blog! 704880

  14. 294869 324242Aw, this was a extremely nice post. In concept I wish to put in writing like this moreover ?taking time and precise effort to make an outstanding write-up?but what can I say?I procrastinate alot and definitely not appear to get one thing done. 857440

  15. 161736 613635I really like the appear of your internet site. I lately built mine and I was seeking for some style concepts and you gave me some. Could I ask you whether you developed the internet site by youself? 343891

  23. 185943 852284Hello, Neat post. There can be a difficulty together with your site in internet explorer, could test thisK IE nonetheless may be the marketplace leader and a large portion of folks will leave out your superb writing due to this difficulty. 47414

  25. Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review guide for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. It is easy to obtain ranks of casino, free casino on-line games and up-to-date development at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  26. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Specialist launched by Michael Jemery. The mission of Emeryeps.com is to extend SEO services and help Portland Oregon online businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them rise the ranks of Bing or google. Continue here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  27. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Specialist devised by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to offer you SEO services and help SG agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to help them progress the ranking of Bing or google. Find us at imscsseo.com

  28. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Agency engineered by Mike Koosher. The intent of IMSCSEO.com is to supply SEO services and help Singapore internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them ascend the position of Google. Take a look at imscsseo.com

  30. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Online Business. The aim of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply you with Buy PBN Links services and help agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the rankings of Google.

  33. I merely wish to inform you that I am new to posting and utterly liked your work. Quite possibly I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You undoubtedly have excellent article materials. Like it for telling with us your very own url document

  34. I merely desire to show you that I am new to posting and totally cherished your information. Probably I am likely to store your blog post . You literally have lovely article information. Admire it for telling with us your favorite web page

  35. I simply want to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and incredibly liked your website. Most likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article materials. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your url article

  39. Might be practically extremely difficult to find well-informed visitors on this subject, however, you come across as like you fully understand what you’re posting on! Appreciation

  45. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Contractor set up by Mike Koosher. The intent of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help Singapore business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the rankings of Google and yahoo. Visit us @ imscsseo.com

  46. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Organization engineered by Michael Jemery. The cause of Emeryeps.com is to provide you with SEO services and help Portland Oregon organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the position of Google. Take a look at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  47. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Business devised by Mike Koosher. The cause of IMSCSEO.com is to offer you SEO services and help SG merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the positions of A search engine. click here at imscsseo.com

  48. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Agency founded by Michael Jemery. The aim of Emeryeps.com is to supply you with SEO services and help Portland Oregon online businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them go up the position of A search engine. Take a look at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  49. I merely have to share it with you that I am new to wordpress blogging and utterly cherished your website. Quite possibly I am probably to save your blog post . You simply have stunning article content. Value it for share-out with us the best domain page

  50. I was more than happy to uncover this website. I want to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new things on your web site.

  55. It certainly is mostly extremely difficult to find well-updated individual on this subject, regrettably you appear like you are familiar with what exactly you’re preaching about! Appreciation

  56. It happens to be proper opportunity to have some schedules for the longer term. I have read this post and if I can, I desire to suggest to you you a few helpful tip.

  57. I just need to advise you that I am new to blog posting and utterly liked your page. Most likely I am likely to store your blog post . You certainly have fantastic article information. Delight In it for discussing with us the best internet page

  58. Greetings there, just started to be familiar with your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s very informative. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide maintain these.

  61. Hey there, just turned out to be familiar with your writings through Search engine, and discovered that it is genuinely entertaining. I will be grateful for if you decide to persist this approach.

  71. Valued Personal Traits Hello, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boring I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!

  80. I’аve recently started a web site, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.

  92. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!

  93. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  129. Howdy there, just started to be receptive to your web page through Bing and yahoo, and have found that it is truly interesting. I will like in the event you retain this approach.

  130. I was very pleased to discover this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new stuff in your blog.

  138. Sorry for my English.Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol.

  145. Gday here, just started to be mindful of your blog through Search engine, and realized that it is very informational. I’ll be grateful in the event you carry on this.

  151. Hiya here, just started to be conscious of your blog site through The Big G, and discovered that it is really educational. I’ll value should you decide retain this idea.

  156. The Birch of the Shadow I feel there may be considered a few duplicates, but an exceedingly helpful list! I have tweeted this. Numerous thanks for sharing!

  162. Hi folks here, just became aware of your webpage through Search engines like google, and found that it is very informational. I’ll appreciate if you keep up this.

  164. I simply wish to reveal to you that I am new to posting and utterly valued your page. More than likely I am likely to remember your blog post . You really have outstanding article blog posts. Get Pleasure From it for sharing with us your own internet write-up

  165. I just desire to inform you you that I am new to blog posting and extremely admired your review. Most likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You literally have impressive article information. Admire it for sharing with us your url page

  167. This awesome blog is really interesting as well as informative. I have picked up many interesting stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks!

  168. I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info an individual provide to your visitors? Is gonna be back continuously to inspect new posts

  169. I simply intend to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and utterly adored your review. Likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You simply have wonderful article information. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us the best internet site post

  170. I just intend to tell you that I am new to blogging and clearly admired your post. Most likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have lovely article information. Truly Appreciate it for telling with us your current internet site report

  177. I simply have to reveal to you that I am new to writing and incredibly cherished your information. Most likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You absolutely have fantastic article materials. Acknowledge it for giving out with us your main internet site document

  187. I merely desire to tell you that I am new to wordpress blogging and really cherished your website. Likely I am probably to save your blog post . You indeed have magnificent article blog posts. Truly Appreciate it for giving out with us your favorite website write-up

  190. Hey here, just started to be conscious of your blogging site through yahoo, and found that it’s genuinely beneficial. I will take pleasure in should you decide continue on such.

  194. I blog quite often and I seriously thank you for your information. The article has really peaked my interest. I will book mark your website and keep checking for new information about once per week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.|

  201. Howdy I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome work.|

  208. Heya this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  212. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anybody else having similar RSS problems? Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!|

  213. Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and fantastic style and design.|

  217. Hey here, just turned aware of your wordpress bog through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s quite interesting. I will appreciate if you decide to retain such.

  222. It is usually perfect opportunity to generate some intentions for the forthcoming future. I have read through this blog post and if I would, I wish to propose you handful fascinating recommendations.

  224. Hi folks there, just got alert to your webpage through Search engine, and have found that it is truly useful. I’ll be grateful for if you continue this post.

  225. I was extremely pleased to uncover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff in your web site.

  226. It is usually appropriate time to produce some desires for the possible future. I’ve browsed this blog entry and if I could, I desire to suggest you handful of entertaining proposal.

  228. I was extremely pleased to find this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new information on your web site.

  233. I was more than happy to find this website. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new things in your web site.

  234. Howdy here, just started to be conscious of your weblog through Google, and discovered that it’s very entertaining. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide continue this informative article.

  236. Hello here, just turned receptive to your web page through Search engines like google, and found that it’s seriously helpful. I will be grateful if you decide to maintain this post.

  238. I was extremely pleased to uncover this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new information on your web site.

  239. Good morning there, just turned familiar with your blog page through Search engines like google, and have found that it’s quite useful. I will be grateful if you decide to maintain this idea.

  242. I’m very happy to uncover this web site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you book marked to see new information in your web site.

  244. I’m very happy to discover this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to see new information on your site.

  250. It is the best time to make some preparations for the near future. I’ve scan this blog post and if I should, I wish to suggest to you you couple of useful tips.

  253. I truly appreciate this post. I ave been recently looking across for this specific! Thank goodness I discovered it about Bing. You ave created my evening! Thank a person again

  254. I was pretty pleased to uncover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you book-marked to see new things in your site.

  261. Wonderful work! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and consult with my site. Thanks =)

  262. With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.|

  264. Heya there, just got alert to your writings through Search engines like google, and have found that it is pretty informative. I will like in the event you continue this idea.

  265. Hi there! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask. Does building a well-established blog like yours require a large amount of work? I am brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!|

  268. Greetings there, just turned receptive to your writings through Google, and realized that it’s truly helpful. I’ll like in the event you keep up this.

  269. I’m extremely pleased to discover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new things on your site.

  271. It really is the right opportunity to produce some intentions for the long run. I’ve digested this article and if I can, I desire to suggest to you you couple worthwhile tip.

  273. I’m extremely pleased to discover this site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new information in your web site.

  276. I was more than happy to discover this site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you book marked to check out new things in your site.

  282. Heya here, just turned out to be mindful of your web page through Search engines like google, and have found that it is truly educational. I will take pleasure in should you decide retain this informative article.

  283. I’m very happy to uncover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you bookmarked to see new things in your blog.

  284. Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!

  288. I’m not sure why but this web site is loading incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|

  289. Greetings I am so grateful I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.|

  298. I do trust all of the ideas you have introduced to your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for novices. Could you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.|

  300. I was excited to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff on your blog.

  301. Gday here, just turned out to be alert to your wordpress bog through yahoo, and discovered that it’s very interesting. I’ll be grateful for should you decide continue on this.

  303. It’s perfect occasion to put together some options for the long-run. I’ve read this posting and if I would, I wish to suggest you a few entertaining recommendation.

  307. Hi there, You’ve performed a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and individually suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.|

  309. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  313. I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.|

  321. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog. You have some really good posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Cheers!|

  334. Thank you, I’ve just been looking for info approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you certain concerning the source?|

  335. This is really fascinating, You are a very professional blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for searching for more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  337. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 learn about Mid East has got extra problerms also.

  344. Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  348. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m certainly pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!|

  356. Great weblog here! Also your web site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol.

  372. Im no expert, but I consider you just made an excellent point. You naturally understand what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  381. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.|

  384. You could certainly see your skills within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  389. Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  399. Personal Lube

    […]that may be the finish of this write-up. Right here you will come across some web pages that we believe you will appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  412. buy junk cars for cash

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  441. magnificent points altogether, you just gained a new reader. What may you suggest in regards to your publish that you simply made a few days ago? Any sure?

DEJA UN COMENTARIO