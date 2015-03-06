50 Sombras de Grey recauda $ 500 millones

La adaptaciÃ³n cinematogrÃ¡fica del best seller literario “50 sombras de Grey” ya sobrepasÃ³ los 500 millones de dÃ³lares de recaudaciÃ³n en la taquilla internacional, segÃºn informÃ³ “Variety”.
Basada en la trilogÃa erÃ³tica de la escritora britÃ¡nica E.L. James, la primera entrega superÃ³ todos los pronÃ³sticos de Universal Pictures.
En detalle, Variety indicÃ³ del total de lo recaudado mÃ¡s de 350 millones de dÃ³lares provienen de fuera de Estados Unidos, donde ya se estÃ¡ proyectando en todos los territorios previstos menos en Egipto, donde se estrenarÃ¡ el prÃ³ximo 11 de marzo.
Dirigida por Sam Taylor-Johnson, la cinta estÃ¡ protagonizada por Jamie Dornan en el papel del atractivo empresario Christian Grey y Dakota Johnson, como la joven estudiante Anastasia Steele.
Aunque ha saboreado el Ã©xito a nivel mundial, en algunos paÃses como India fue prohibida por su alto contenido erÃ³tico.
agencias
