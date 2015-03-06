50 Sombras de Grey recauda $ 500 millones

50 Sombras de Grey recauda $ 500 millones

Por biendateao -
1629
357
COMPARTIR

La adaptaciÃ³n cinematogrÃ¡fica del best seller literario “50 sombras de Grey” ya sobrepasÃ³ los 500 millones de dÃ³lares de recaudaciÃ³n en la taquilla internacional, segÃºn informÃ³ “Variety”.

Basada en la trilogÃ­a erÃ³tica de la escritora britÃ¡nica E.L. James, la primera entrega superÃ³ todos los pronÃ³sticos de Universal Pictures.

En detalle, Variety indicÃ³ del total de lo recaudado mÃ¡s de 350 millones de dÃ³lares provienen de fuera de Estados Unidos, donde ya se estÃ¡ proyectando en todos los territorios previstos menos en Egipto, donde se estrenarÃ¡ el prÃ³ximo 11 de marzo.

Dirigida por Sam Taylor-Johnson, la cinta estÃ¡ protagonizada por Jamie Dornan en el papel del atractivo empresario Christian Grey y Dakota Johnson, como la joven estudiante Anastasia Steele.

Aunque ha saboreado el Ã©xito a nivel mundial, en algunos paÃ­ses como India fue prohibida por su alto contenido erÃ³tico.

agencias

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

357 COMENTARIOS

  30. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  48. I relish, cause I discovered exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  72. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  83. This blog is definitely educating and also informative. I have chosen a bunch of handy tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!

  87. Google

    Very handful of internet websites that occur to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out.

  90. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks

  110. Free 2 days shipping

    […]we like to honor quite a few other world wide web internet sites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  127. Everything posted made a ton of sense. But, consider this, suppose you were to write a awesome headline? I ain’t saying your information is not good, but suppose you added a headline to maybe get people’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is kinda vanilla. You ought to glance at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create news titles to grab viewers to open the links. You might add a video or a related pic or two to get readers excited about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it might bring your website a little livelier.|

  128. Clarion Hotel

    […]we like to honor many other online web-sites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  140. Great web site you have here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours these days. I seriously appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!|

  150. Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I have really enjoyed browsing your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!|

  155. I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my very own site now ;)|

  168. I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  171. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

  188. I am extremely inspired along with your writing abilities as smartly as with the structure to your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you modify it your self? Anyway keep up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to look a nice weblog like this one these days..|

  190. work at home

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless really really worth taking a look, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]

  191. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.|

  192. android games download

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  193. sex toy review

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]

  194. My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  195. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is an issue that not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I found this in my search for something concerning this.|

  198. Hello there, simply was aware of your weblog thru Google, and located that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful should you proceed this in future. Lots of folks shall be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  199. Erotic Fashion

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]

  204. Howdy, I do think your website could possibly be having internet browser compatibility problems. When I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, excellent site!|

  206. You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.

  208. Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.|

  213. weather

    […]just beneath, are a lot of entirely not connected internet sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]

  222. Thanks for another magnificent article. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  227. May I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody who truly understands what they’re talking about on the internet. You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More and more people really need to look at this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that you certainly possess the gift.|

  228. “Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you?ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What an ideal web-site.”

  230. TB9kSL I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  235. Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.|

  243. Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price? Thanks, I appreciate it!|

  248. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Chrome. Excellent Blog!|

  256. magnificent issues altogether, you simply won a new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your submit that you simply made a few days ago? Any positive?

  258. This is really exciting, You’re an especially skilled writer. I’ve enrolled with your feed plus look ahead to enjoying the excellent write-ups. Additionally, I’ve shared your web sites inside our myspace.

  259. Hey there! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does operating a well-established blog like yours require a lot of work? I am completely new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!|

  261. Terrific work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared around the web. Shame on Google for now not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and discuss with my web site. Thanks =)

  265. Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept|

  275. I discovered your blog site site on the search engines and check several of your early posts. Always maintain up the very good operate. I recently additional increase Rss to my MSN News Reader. Looking for toward reading much more on your part later on!…

  276. Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips for novice blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.|

  279. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.|

  284. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.|

  289. This piece of writing about Search engine marketing is genuinely fastidious one, and the back links are actually very helpful to market your site, its also referred to as SEO.

  291. Greetings! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the great job!|

  313. classic coffee

    […]we like to honor several other net web sites around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  317. Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.

  322. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve take into accout your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent. I really like what you have bought right here, certainly like what you are stating and the best way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it wise. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a great web site.|

  331. You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  334. It’s remarkable to go to see this web site and reading the views of all friends regarding this piece of writing, while I am also keen of getting experience.|

  339. We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.|

  340. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO