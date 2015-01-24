3 Bellezas ovacionada en el Baralt

Con una gran ovaciÃ³n agradeciÃ³ el pÃºblico marabino la proyecciÃ³n de la pelÃcula 3 Bellezas que el jueves en la noche se preestrenÃ³ en el Teatro Baralt. Los aplausos y las buenas crÃticas llenaron la sala en la que estuvo presente Carlos Caridad Montero, escritor y director de la obra y Diana PeÃ±alver, Fabiola Arace y FabiÃ¡n Montero, quienes forman parte del elenco principal. La pelÃcula se estrenÃ³ ayer en las salas de cine en todo el paÃs.
AÃºn emocionado por la receptividad del pÃºblico, el creador zuliano reconociÃ³ a La Verdad que se sentÃa nervioso por no saber cÃ³mo reaccionarÃa el pÃºblico ante su Ã³pera prima. “SÃ© que es un trabajo que contiene ideas retorcidas y locas, por eso estaba atento a los comentarios de la gente mientras disfrutaba de ella. Estoy contento porque parece que a la gente le gustÃ³ bastante”.
Una obsesiÃ³n
La historia toca a fondo la necesidad enfermiza de Perla, una madre obsesionada por ver a una de sus hijas coronada como reina de belleza. Sus acciones hacen desencadenar una serie de situaciones que develan las diferencias en el seno familiar y la fuertes consecuencias que pueden llegar con la competencia por una corona.
Diana PeÃ±alver, quien interpreta a Perla, se emocionÃ³ con los aplausos y las felicitaciones del pÃºblico que admirÃ³ su interpretaciÃ³n. “AquÃ se demuestra que toda obsesiÃ³n deforma la realidad. Hay personas para quienes la belleza significa tanto que son capaces de llegar a lÃmites oscuros y perversos que distancian a la familia”.
El preestreno se realizÃ³ como parte de la celebraciÃ³n de los 118 aÃ±os del cine nacional y en el encuentro estuvo presente Alizar Dahdah, vicepresidenta del Centro Nacional AutÃ³nomo de CinematografÃa (CNAC). La proyecciÃ³n contÃ³ con la animaciÃ³n de Goya Sumoza y AndreÃna Socorro, quienes dieron una amena bienvenida ataviadas con banda y corona para hacer juego con el tema de la pelÃcula. Carlos Caridad Montero recibiÃ³ un reconocimiento por parte de Georgina Palencia, directora de Cultura de la Universidad del Zulia
MÃ¡s estrenos
El prÃ³ximo 28 de enero el Teatro Baralt proyectarÃ¡ la pelÃcula KilÃ³metro 72 dirigida por Samuel HenrÃquez. La cinta fue rodada en Caracas en 2012 y se presentarÃ¡ por primera vez en la ciudad como parte de una gira de preestreno antes de la llegada a las salas de cine comercial. En el elenco de la cinta participan George Akram, Indra SantamarÃa, JesÃºs Nunes, Beto BenÃtez y MiguelÃ¡ngel Landa.
LA VERDAD
