Sambil Maracaibo celebrÃ³ el dÃ­a del niÃ±o por todo lo alto

Con teatro, mÃºsica, magia, globos y sonrisas, se festejÃ³ el DÃ­a del NiÃ±o en Centro Sambil Maracaibo.

Con Ã©xito y mucha alegrÃ­a celebramos el DÃ­a del NiÃ±o en tu Centro Sambil Maracaibo, donde los pequeÃ±os de la casa disfrutaron de un sinfÃ­n de actividades recreativas dirigidas para ellos y sus padres dando reforzamiento a nuestro eslogan â€œPorque todos somos niÃ±os. DiviÃ©rtete en Sambilâ€.

Sambil se transformÃ³ en un gran circo creado por el decorador Alejandro Boscan y animado por los amigos de Mega Animation, quienes durante todo el dÃ­a desde las once de la maÃ±ana se encargaron de mantener activos tanto a los padres como a los niÃ±os con sus actividades recreativas, y dando un regalo con el mago de Mega Animation y sus shows divertidos que mantuvieron a los pequeÃ±os en suspenso.

Luego subiÃ³ a la tarima los amigos de OrlandoÂ´s Balloons, con un taller rÃ¡pido de globo magia donde aprendieron a realizar con globos a la bella sirenita y al audaz Spiderman. No falto nada de tiempo para que con alegrÃ­a disfrutaran los pequeÃ±os del divertido show del Chavo del 8 a cargo de Camerino Company, que mezclaron los temas del famoso show de televisiÃ³n con la mÃºsica de moda para hacer un contraste muy animado. Seguidos de una bailoterapia a cargo de la talentosa Morelia Negrette y sus pequefitness.

Todos los personajes animados presentes de los locales comerciales se subieron a la tarima a hacer una competencia de baile, Amecito de Amezulia, Arepino de Arepas Santa Rita, Mimo de Mimo and Co, La ardilla de Kores, y el cocodrilo de Aguamania repartieron alegrÃ­a y sorpresas con premios a los asistentes.

A media tarde se encendiÃ³ la fiesta con la participaciÃ³n de TOPA y su Junior Express a cargo de la empresa Burbujas Show con un colorido escenario, y con muchos niÃ±os del pÃºblico bailando con ellos en la tarima sus temas mÃ¡s conocidos.

Violetta no podÃ­a faltar a esta celebraciÃ³n de la mano de Estrellitas Luminosas, donde la famosa Violeta, su amiga malvada Ludmila y su amor Leon cantaron todos los temas para complacer a las chiquitas de la casa. Y sorpresivamente subieron Mickey y Minnie con sus atuendos de Safari para fotografiarse con los asistentes.

Bob, Stuart y Kevin, conocidos como Los Minions, se hicieron presentes invitando a bailar a sus amiguitos, los temas al mejor estilo del idioma de estos divertidos personajes, de la mano de Burbujas Shows.

Las Gymkanas de Aguamania le dieron sonrisas a varios ganadores de una visita al parque temÃ¡tico y estos premios fueron entregados por su mascota, quien tambiÃ©n entrego premios de la conocida franquicia de galletas SusyÂ´s Cockies.

Y no podÃ­amos cerrar la tarde sin la princesa mÃ¡s famosa del momento. Elsa y Ana de la pelÃ­cula Frozen llenaron de frio y efectos especiales la tarima para dar el mejor show del momento, con un increÃ­ble efecto de Maping para el fondo de la tarima que estuvo a cargo de la compaÃ±Ã­a Disc Night.

Toda la producciÃ³n de esta tarde mÃ¡gica llena de diversiÃ³n de la mano de Indira Fodor Wedding and Event Planner, y el departamento de Mercadeo de Sambil Maracaibo dirigido por Maricarmen OrdoÃ±ez, con los patrocinantes que apoyaron en toda la logÃ­stica del mismo: Mc Donalds, Arepas Santa Rita, Quiznos, Events Security y Pepsi.

