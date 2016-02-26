200.000 chinos viven en Venezuela

200.000 chinos viven en Venezuela

La expansión de lo que hasta hace pocos años era una pequeña comunidad de emigrantes del comunismo chino, concentrados fundamentalmente en el negocio de restaurantes típicos y el comercio de víveres, es hoy una inmensa comunidad que alcanzaría los 200 mil chinos viviendo en tierras venezolanas.

El embajador de China en Venezuela, Zhao Bentang, elogió este jueves en la cadena Telesur, la amistad entre China y Venezuela, afirmando que los dos países habían construido “relaciones basadas en el intercambio y la cooperación sustancial, que también ha profundizado los lazos culturales y humanos.” según reseña el portal oficilista chino ECNS.

A contraflujo de lo que ha sido el proceso de movilización social en los años de gobiernos marxistas de Hugo Chávez y Nicolás Maduro, donde según fuentes extraoficiales, 1,5 millones de venezolanos han emigrado del país, huyendo de la falta de libertades políticas y la crisis socio económica, la expansión de la comunidad china en Venezuela es notable.

Según el embajador Bentang, la mayoría de los ciudadanos chinos viven en las ciudades de Caracas, Valencia, Barquisimeto y Puerto La Cruz principalmente.

Los gobiernos de Chávez y Maduro han firmado 543 Acuerdos con China, según informara el embajador Gerson Revanales en entrevista a lapatilla.com. De los 543 Acuerdos, “79 de ellos violatorios del Art 187 numeral 9 de la CRBV al ser considerados como compromisos pre existentes, siendo en realidad contratos comerciales con empresas chinas no domiciliadas en Venezuela, los cuales requieren autorización de la Asamblea Nacional y por lo tanto al no contar con la autorización de la A. N representan un fraude a la Constitución“

Los Acuerdos abarcan una amplia gama de servicios y productos, donde la importación de productos chinos y la contratación de empresas chinas para la construcción, por ejemplo de sistemas de trenes o de simples viviendas, que incluye la ingeniería, materiales y mano de obra importada del país asiático.

El embajador de la República Popular de China Zhao Bentang, en la sede de la Vicepresidencia de la República, durante una reunión con Aristóbulo Istúriz el 19 de febrero de 2016 / Foto ViceVenezuela
Tenemos por ejemplo las “prerrogativas imperiales” que el gobierno de Chávez le otorgó en 2005 a la empresa china CITIC para la construcción de 20.000 viviendas, donde el uso de mano de obra importada, materiales y cláusulas de ajustes de precios violentaron las leyes venezolanas.

El crecimiento de esas comunidades en cuatro capitales principales de Venezuela se explica por los megacontratos que las empresas oficialistas chinas han recibido del gobierno venezolano, pero no lo explica todos. “algunos funcionarios públicos han establecido relaciones con ciudadanos chinos independientes que han llegado al país a establecer negocios de importación de todo tipo de productos desde China” dijo una fuente a lapatilla.com.

“Los funcionarios les aseguran acceso a los dólares preferenciales, muy sobrevaluados, dentro del sistema de control de cambios y del paraguas que significan los acuerdos oficiales firmados por los gobiernos, muy ventajosos para los chinos. De haber sido ventajoso para los venezolanos, serían 2oo mil los venezolanos en China“. dijo.

Ante la ausencia de cifras oficiales actualizadas sobre la conformación de quiénes habitan hoy en Venezuela, y dando por ciertas las cifras que el embajador Bentang, tendríamos que la comunidad china en Venezuela pudiera ser la más grande comunidad de extranjeros en el país. Una expansión intensa y silenciosa que se dio bajo el cobijo de los Acuerdos que nadie explicó ni justificó suficientemente. (lapatilla.com)

