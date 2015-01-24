Un estudiante universitario de escasos recursos recibirÃ¡ 17 bolÃvares diarios adicionales por concepto de aumento de 30% en las becas, anunciado por el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro el miÃ©rcoles pasado. El monto apenas alcanzarÃ¡ para cubrir un pasaje ida y vuelta en transporte pÃºblico (a 8,50 bolÃvares cada boleto) y no es suficiente para comprar un jugo de medio litro â€“actualmente cuesta 20 bolÃvaresâ€“ en una panaderÃa.
El incremento harÃ¡ que las becas universitarias pasen de 1.500 bolÃvares â€“correspondiente a la beca regular que entrega la Oficina de PlanificaciÃ³n del Sector Universitarioâ€“ a 2.000 bolÃvares. De aplicarse el mismo ajuste a las otras modalidades de financiamiento, la beca-trabajo quedarÃa en 2.340 bolÃvares y la preparadurÃa estudiantil en 2.925 bolÃvares. La ayuda sigue siendo insuficiente para pagar las tres comidas diarias, el alquiler de una residencia y los materiales de estudio.
Pese a que los estudiantes cuentan con comedores para compensar sus gastos, las insuficiencias presupuestarias de las universidades dificultan que el servicio pueda ofrecerse con normalidad. El comedor de la Universidad Central de Venezuela, por ejemplo, dejÃ³ de brindar desayunos y cenas, y solo ofrece almuerzos entre las 11:30 am y las 2:00 pm, lo que obliga a los jÃ³venes a comer en otros establecimientos a precios elevados.
â€œCon un paÃs con una inflaciÃ³n por encima de 100% y que los recursos para estudiar sean importados, el aumento no satisface las demandas del estudianteâ€, dijo Alfredo Graffe, presidente de la FederaciÃ³n de Centros de Estudiantes de la Universidad SimÃ³n BolÃvar.
La beca regular equivale a 35,4% del salario mÃnimo, de 5.634,47 bolÃvares a partir del 1Âº de febrero, y a 11,6% del valor de la canasta alimentaria, que se ubicÃ³ en diciembre en 17.230,42 bolÃvares, segÃºn el Cendas-FVM.
Un alumno de la Universidad SimÃ³n BolÃvar que resida en Guarenas, por ejemplo, no puede consumir las tres comidas en la universidad y debe pagar pasajes de traslado al precio regular, pues el servicio de transporte estÃ¡ limitado en el horario debido al dÃ©ficit de unidades. Se requieren 18 autobuses para cubrir las rutas hacia el litoral y Sartenejas. Alrededor de 15% de la matrÃcula en la USB tiene beca estudiantil.
AdemÃ¡s, entre cuatro y seis meses se ha demorado el Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n Universitaria en entregar el dinero. â€œLos pagos no se dan a tiempo. Cuando te dan los retroactivos ya la inflaciÃ³n se comiÃ³ ese aumentoâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ Graffe.
Un becario de la Universidad de los Andes â€“donde 5% de la matrÃcula recibe subsidio econÃ³micoâ€“ debe cancelar por lo menos 3.000 bolÃvares mensuales por una habitaciÃ³n en MÃ©rida y alrededor de 400 bolÃvares por cada guÃa de estudio, seÃ±alÃ³ Jorge Arellano, presidente de la FederaciÃ³n de Centros Universitarios de la ULA.
Algunos representantes estudiantiles abogan porque un aumento justo de la beca serÃa aquella que alcanzara el monto del salario mÃnimo. Otros apoyan la idea de que se equilibre en funciÃ³n del valor de la unidad tributaria.
Becas van a la misiÃ³n. Maduro tambiÃ©n anunciÃ³ el aumento de 200 a 500 bolÃvares el monto de las becas a la educaciÃ³n media, al tiempo que incrementarÃ¡ el nÃºmero de beneficiados, de 95.000 a 200.000. Los recursos serÃ¡n destinados a la MisiÃ³n JÃ³venes de la Patria, adscrito al Ministerio de la Juventud, pero se desconocen los criterios para seleccionar quiÃ©nes serÃ¡n los beneficiados.
El Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n tambiÃ©n otorga este aporte econÃ³mico a estudiantes de bajos recursos en planteles oficiales de educaciÃ³n inicial, primaria y secundaria, escuelas tÃ©cnicas robinsonianas y zamoranas, y a la educaciÃ³n especial, indica la pÃ¡gina web. Esto con el fin de servir de estÃmulo para la prosecuciÃ³n escolar. Los criterios para elegir a los becarios son la limitaciÃ³n socioeconÃ³mica del estudiante y si el plantel estÃ¡ en un municipio de mÃ¡s pobreza. No se exige tener un alto rendimiento.
La especialista en polÃticas pÃºblicas educativas, Josefina Bruni Celli, considera que la medida no responde a un programa masivo de becas. La entrega de subsidio econÃ³mico en bachillerato tampoco es un proyecto novedoso. En los aÃ±os 90 el Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n contaba con pequeÃ±as iniciativas de financiamiento cuya influencia fue disminuyendo con el tiempo, expresÃ³ Bruni Celli.
