17 bolÃ­vares mÃ¡s al dÃ­a recibirÃ¡ un becario

Un estudiante universitario de escasos recursos recibirÃ¡ 17 bolÃ­vares diarios adicionales por concepto de aumento de 30% en las becas, anunciado por el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro el miÃ©rcoles pasado. El monto apenas alcanzarÃ¡ para cubrir un pasaje ida y vuelta en transporte pÃºblico (a 8,50 bolÃ­vares cada boleto) y no es suficiente para comprar un jugo de medio litro â€“actualmente cuesta 20 bolÃ­varesâ€“ en una panaderÃ­a.

El incremento harÃ¡ que las becas universitarias pasen de 1.500 bolÃ­vares â€“correspondiente a la beca regular que entrega la Oficina de PlanificaciÃ³n del Sector Universitarioâ€“ a 2.000 bolÃ­vares. De aplicarse el mismo ajuste a las otras modalidades de financiamiento, la beca-trabajo quedarÃ­a en 2.340 bolÃ­vares y la preparadurÃ­a estudiantil en 2.925 bolÃ­vares. La ayuda sigue siendo insuficiente para pagar las tres comidas diarias, el alquiler de una residencia y los materiales de estudio.

Pese a que los estudiantes cuentan con comedores para compensar sus gastos, las insuficiencias presupuestarias de las universidades dificultan que el servicio pueda ofrecerse con normalidad. El comedor de la Universidad Central de Venezuela, por ejemplo, dejÃ³ de brindar desayunos y cenas, y solo ofrece almuerzos entre las 11:30 am y las 2:00 pm, lo que obliga a los jÃ³venes a comer en otros establecimientos a precios elevados.

â€œCon un paÃ­s con una inflaciÃ³n por encima de 100% y que los recursos para estudiar sean importados, el aumento no satisface las demandas del estudianteâ€, dijo Alfredo Graffe, presidente de la FederaciÃ³n de Centros de Estudiantes de la Universidad SimÃ³n BolÃ­var.

La beca regular equivale a 35,4% del salario mÃ­nimo, de 5.634,47 bolÃ­vares a partir del 1Âº de febrero, y a 11,6% del valor de la canasta alimentaria, que se ubicÃ³ en diciembre en 17.230,42 bolÃ­vares, segÃºn el Cendas-FVM.

Un alumno de la Universidad SimÃ³n BolÃ­var que resida en Guarenas, por ejemplo, no puede consumir las tres comidas en la universidad y debe pagar pasajes de traslado al precio regular, pues el servicio de transporte estÃ¡ limitado en el horario debido al dÃ©ficit de unidades. Se requieren 18 autobuses para cubrir las rutas hacia el litoral y Sartenejas. Alrededor de 15% de la matrÃ­cula en la USB tiene beca estudiantil.

AdemÃ¡s, entre cuatro y seis meses se ha demorado el Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n Universitaria en entregar el dinero. â€œLos pagos no se dan a tiempo. Cuando te dan los retroactivos ya la inflaciÃ³n se comiÃ³ ese aumentoâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ Graffe.

Un becario de la Universidad de los Andes â€“donde 5% de la matrÃ­cula recibe subsidio econÃ³micoâ€“ debe cancelar por lo menos 3.000 bolÃ­vares mensuales por una habitaciÃ³n en MÃ©rida y alrededor de 400 bolÃ­vares por cada guÃ­a de estudio, seÃ±alÃ³ Jorge Arellano, presidente de la FederaciÃ³n de Centros Universitarios de la ULA.

Algunos representantes estudiantiles abogan porque un aumento justo de la beca serÃ­a aquella que alcanzara el monto del salario mÃ­nimo. Otros apoyan la idea de que se equilibre en funciÃ³n del valor de la unidad tributaria.

Becas van a la misiÃ³n. Maduro tambiÃ©n anunciÃ³ el aumento de 200 a 500 bolÃ­vares el monto de las becas a la educaciÃ³n media, al tiempo que incrementarÃ¡ el nÃºmero de beneficiados, de 95.000 a 200.000. Los recursos serÃ¡n destinados a la MisiÃ³n JÃ³venes de la Patria, adscrito al Ministerio de la Juventud, pero se desconocen los criterios para seleccionar quiÃ©nes serÃ¡n los beneficiados.

El Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n tambiÃ©n otorga este aporte econÃ³mico a estudiantes de bajos recursos en planteles oficiales de educaciÃ³n inicial, primaria y secundaria, escuelas tÃ©cnicas robinsonianas y zamoranas, y a la educaciÃ³n especial, indica la pÃ¡gina web. Esto con el fin de servir de estÃ­mulo para la prosecuciÃ³n escolar. Los criterios para elegir a los becarios son la limitaciÃ³n socioeconÃ³mica del estudiante y si el plantel estÃ¡ en un municipio de mÃ¡s pobreza. No se exige tener un alto rendimiento.

La especialista en polÃ­ticas pÃºblicas educativas, Josefina Bruni Celli, considera que la medida no responde a un programa masivo de becas. La entrega de subsidio econÃ³mico en bachillerato tampoco es un proyecto novedoso. En los aÃ±os 90 el Ministerio de EducaciÃ³n contaba con pequeÃ±as iniciativas de financiamiento cuya influencia fue disminuyendo con el tiempo, expresÃ³ Bruni Celli.

